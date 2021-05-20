newsbreak-logo
Larimer County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Central and South Weld County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Central and South Weld County; Larimer County Below 6000 Feet, Northwest Weld County; Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHWESTERN WELD COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 510 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Lucerne, or 7 miles northeast of Greeley, moving northeast at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Greeley, Evans, Eaton, Kersey, Purcell, Galeton, Gill, Briggsdale, Lucerne and Barnesville.

alerts.weather.gov
