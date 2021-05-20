MT Speaks Episode One: Vaccination experiences in Mississippi

Mississippi became the second state in the nation to make all of its residents eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in March 2021. Since then, about 25% of Mississippi’s total population has been fully vaccinated.

Will Stribling, Mississippi Today’s health and breaking news reporter, talked to five Mississippians about what the last year has been like for them and how their lives have changed after becoming fully vaccinated. This is MT Speaks , Mississippi Today’s new video series that connects our reporting with the experiences of Mississippians from across the state. We hope this series not only keeps you informed, but also inspires you to create a better Mississippi.

For more COVID-19 and vaccination resources, visit our COVD-19 Resource Portal.

