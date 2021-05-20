County reports 145 COVID-19 cases; Rate of vaccinations slow

newsbreak-logo
SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 145 new COVID-19 cases Thursday as it grapples with a major question about what happens when the vaccine supply exceeds the demand.

One way the county seeks to address this issue is by continuing mobile vaccination sites. Since the county began using the mobile sites -- there are now 27 -- more than 2,500 people have received at least one dose.

San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said people are still interested in getting vaccines, but it is up to health agencies to make it convenient by bringing the doses to them.

The county reported receiving 252,610 vaccines this week. A full list of available sites can be found at https://www.sandiegocounty.gov/content/sdc/hhsa/programs/phs/community_epidemio logy/dc/2019-nCoV/vaccines.html.

Additionally, on Monday, San Diego County will begin its "Our Health is Worth a Shot" challenge, allowing youth between the ages of 12 and 24 to submit video and visual art projects encouraging people to get vaccinated. The challenge will accept entries through June 14.

Details on prizes and eligibility can be found at https://www.livewellsd.org/content/livewell/home/community/youth- leadership/YouthChallengeContest.html.

The county has administered more than 3.4 million vaccine doses to date.

Thursday's data increased the county's case total to 279,489. Officials did not release information regarding deaths at their weekly COVID-19 news conference. That total was 3,746 as of Wednesday.

Of 14,862 tests reported to the county's Health and Human Services Agency Thursday, 1% returned positive. The 14-day rolling average remains 1.4%.

The San Diego County Health & Human Services Agency has received more than 3.9 million doses of coronavirus vaccine and administered nearly 3.41 million of them as of Wednesday's report.

More than 1.82 million San Diego County residents have received one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, 86.6% of the way toward reaching the county's goal of vaccinating 75% of residents 12 and older, or 2,101,936 people.

Around 1.38 million -- or 65.7% of the county's goal -- in the 12-or- older age range are fully inoculated with either two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

San Diego County, CAUCSD Guardian

San Diego ranks seventh among most ozone polluted cities in the US

A report released by the American Lung Association showed that San Diego originally had the sixth worst ozone pollution in the country in 2019 for the fifth year in a row. As of 2021, they have moved to seventh. The rankings are based on the number of “unhealthy air days” using the Air Quality Index adopted with the 2015 Ozone National Air Quality Standard, the hottest time-frame recorded in global history, and the Air Quality Index.
San Diego, CAkusi.com

San Diego County Emergency Rental Assistance Program

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Low-income renters throughout the San Diego region who have experienced COVID-19-related loss of income will be able to apply for additional rental and utility assistance grants. San Diego County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program, funded by more than $100 million in state and federal monies, is intended...
San Diego County, CAcorrections1.com

San Diego lawmakers request state audit of county jail deaths

SAN DIEGO — Six state lawmakers from San Diego County have asked the state auditor to investigate years of deaths inside local jails, which have recorded the highest mortality rate among California's largest counties. The request, which came after the Democratic party of San Diego County voted to seek the...
El Cajon, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

El Cajon council is microcosm of vaccination debate

After meticulously and accurately recounting the significant benefits of coronavirus vaccination, and all of the reasons why people still might choose not to get the shot, El Cajon City Councilman Steve Goble came to a sobering conclusion. The time for convincing grows short. Falling infection and hospitalization rates, better treatment...
San Diego County, CANBC San Diego

Volunteers are Convincing Hesitant San Diegans to get Vaccinated

Volunteers are canvassing in communities in San Diego County that may be hesitant to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Member of Universidad Popular, an organization centered around empowering Latino communities, partnered with Palomar Health to host a pop-up vaccine clinic at World Market Swap Meet in Escondido Sunday. “We found a...
San Diego, CANewsbug.info

Ruling in San Diego could have statewide effect on housing development

SAN DIEGO —A San Diego Superior Court ruling that invalidates an Oceanside referendum could boost efforts to meet a statewide housing shortage, but it also may imperil the increasing use of citizen ballot initiatives to stop development projects. Judge Richard S. Whitney based his decision on Government Code 66300, also...
San Diego County, CAsandiegouniontribune.com

East County Happenings, May 16

School boards: La Mesa-Spring Valley School District, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Santee School District, 7 p.m. Tuesday. La Mesa and Helix Charter High School join the County of San Diego, Champions for Health and the Philippine Nurses Association of San Diego for a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday in the Helix Charter High School parking lot, 7323 University Ave., La Mesa. Vaccines are provided free by the county, Champions for Health, and the Philippine Nurses Association. Eligible persons aged 16 and older must make appointments for the Pfizer vaccine. For those age 18 and older, walks-ins are welcome based on availability of Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson vaccine doses. Second-dose appointments will be made the same day, depending on the vaccine received. ADA in-car appointments will also be available for those who require assistance. Call (619) 667-1322 from 8 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday to make an appointment, or visit https://www.cityoflamesa.us/covid19.
San Diego County, CASan Diego Business Journal

Asian Businesses Generate $4B

Asian-owned businesses in San Diego County generate more than $4 billion in gross sales annually, according to a report by the Asian Americans Advancing Justice and the Union of Pan Asian Communities. ...
San Diego, CAHastings Tribune

Why does it seem like there are more homeless on the streets?

SAN DIEGO — It’s hard to miss. Along city sidewalks in downtown San Diego, in front of malls in Oceanside, sprawled across open areas near South Bay freeway on-ramps, homeless encampments have become a more frequent sight throughout San Diego County in recent months. Why there are more, or even...