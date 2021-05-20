Medical experts weigh in on ketamine use for addiction treatment
A new addiction treatment is being tested for people who say they're running out of options and health experts are discussing the effectiveness of the experimentation. Ketamine, when used by licensed professionals, is an anesthetic used in surgical procedures. At its worst, ketamine has been designated as a "club drug," a group of psychoactive drugs that tend to be abused by teens and young adults at bars, nightclubs, concerts, and parties, according to the National Institute on Drug Abuse.katu.com