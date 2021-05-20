Reckless Driver on Hwy. 35 South

On April 30, 2021, Montgomery County Detectives learned that Harris County Sheriff’s Office had located the vehicle used in the road rage shooting the day before. They also located the shooter, Jeremy Kevin Salazar who was arrested and booked into the Montgomery County Jail on charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held without bond in the Montgomery County Jail In addition he has a Texas Board of Pardon and Parole Blue Warrant. Salazar was also arrested by Houston Police on March 29, 2020, for unlawfully carrying a handgun in a motor vehicle and got 3 days in jail.