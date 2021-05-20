newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Reckless Driver on Hwy. 35 South

By Kimberly Clark
kicks96news.com
 1 day ago

7:29 am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a vehicle pulled over on the side of Hwy. 35 North with a person potentially lying outside. 9:59 am – Leake County Deputies were called about a reckless driver on Hwy. 35 South headed towards Carthage.

