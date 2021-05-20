Do This If Your Oxtail Stew Is Too Oily

Hot dogs are way down on the food chain when it comes to the hierarchy of grilled foods, at least according to all those foodie articles that start popping up each spring telling you that you simply must start grilling arcane, exotic meats and vegetables. Hot dogs, it seems, are just too plebeian to merit a mention. If you're hosting a backyard get-together and you plan to invite more than a handful of people, though, a quick price check in the supermarket meat section may well have you adding tube steaks to the menu. What makes wieners so wonderful comes down to just one thing: they're about the cheapest thing you can serve at a barbecue unless you find a way to grill ramen noodles or bologna. (Come to think of it, barbecued bologna sandwiches might actually work.)