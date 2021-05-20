newsbreak-logo
Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

Frankfort Times
 1 day ago

CHICAGO (AP) — The Cubs placed outfielder Jason Heyward on the 10-day injured list Thursday with a left hamstring strain. Heyward, 31, left Wednesday night's 4-3 loss to Washington in the fourth inning. He is batting .183 with four homers and 13 RBIs in 39 games.

