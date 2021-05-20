Cubs place OF Heyward on IL with left hamstring strain

The Cubs, via David Ross, offered up a bunch of injury updates before tonight’s series opener in Cleveland …. Jake Marisnick: his hamstring strain is being called “mild to moderate” and there’s no timeline yet for his return. I can’t speak specifically to his situation obviously, but usually a “mild” hamstring strain keeps guys out from two to four weeks (feels like it’s usually on the longer end of that), whereas a “moderate” strain (Grade 2) can be a multiple month situation. So, with no timeline yet, I’m thinking the scans showed something worse than mild – especially for a guy who missed most of last year with hamstring issues – but not necessarily horrible. So basically, they can’t figure out a timeline until the inflammation abates, and no one knows how long that will be.