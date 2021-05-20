Biden Cites His Team's Quiet Diplomacy In Cease-Fire Plan Between Israel And Hamas

Israel and Palestinian militant group ‘Hamas’ have agreed to a ceasefire in the Middle East. For over 11 days Israel Defense Forces have carried out an aerial bombardment on Gaza while the Palestinian Militant Group ‘Hamas’ has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In a statement yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the security cabinet convened this evening and accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements — the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council — to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire.” Since the conflict began, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. In remarks made yesterday, President Biden credited his administrations ‘quiet and relentless diplomacy’ along with efforts by Egypt for the truce. He said “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally, with Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other middle eastern countries with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.”