POTUS

Biden Cites His Team's Quiet Diplomacy In Cease-Fire Plan Between Israel And Hamas

wuga.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSpeaking at the White House an hour before an Egyptian-brokered cease-fire was set to go into effect in Israel and Gaza, President Biden expressed gratitude for the deal — which, if successful, would put at least a temporary halt to rocket attacks, airstrikes and other violence that has killed more than 200 Palestinians, as well as at least a dozen Israelis.

www.wuga.org
Benjamin Netanyahu
Mahmoud Abbas
