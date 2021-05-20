EU antitrust proceedings: BMW believes penalty will be much lower than projected
In a statement today, BMW Group said they have reason to believe that the imposed penalty in the EU antitrust proceedings will be much lower than previously feared. “Based on the progress of the proceedings, BMW AG expects, compared with the statement of objections of 5 April 2019, that the EU Commission will significantly reduce its allegations against BMW AG in terms of content and duration,” the statement said.www.bmwblog.com