newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

EU antitrust proceedings: BMW believes penalty will be much lower than projected

By Horatiu Boeriu
BMW BLOG
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a statement today, BMW Group said they have reason to believe that the imposed penalty in the EU antitrust proceedings will be much lower than previously feared. “Based on the progress of the proceedings, BMW AG expects, compared with the statement of objections of 5 April 2019, that the EU Commission will significantly reduce its allegations against BMW AG in terms of content and duration,” the statement said.

www.bmwblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Bmw Ag#Bmw Group#Antitrust#Legal Proceedings#Bmw Ag#Legal Action#Bmw Cars#Bmw Ag#The Eu Commission#The Bmw Group#Compensation Payments#Euros#Automakers#Unlawful Manipulation#Emission Control Systems#Diesel Vehicles#Objections#Subject Matter#Collusion
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
News Break
Cars
Related
Energy Industrypower-technology.com

European Commission approves Polish offshore wind scheme

The European Commission has given approval to a scheme to support offshore wind farms in Poland. The scheme was approved under EU State aid rules with the aim of helping Poland achieve its renewable energy targets. The programme, due to run until 2030, has a total maximum budget of €22.5bn...
Economyajot.com

Daimler disagrees with Tesla and VW’s batteries-or-bust view

Daimler AG’s truck chief expects hydrogen-powered big rigs to play an important role in slashing emissions from the transportation sector despite the technological hurdles and skepticism raised by two prominent rivals. Focusing solely on battery-electric vehicles would be risky because of the scarcity of certain raw materials and challenges grids...
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

BMW to get US$1.2b boost from milder antitrust fine

(May 21): BMW AG will raise its earnings forecast for the year because it expects an antitrust fine from the European Union will be much smaller than anticipated two years ago. The automaker said late Thursday it will get a roughly 1 billion-euro ($1.2 billion) boost to earnings this quarter...
EconomyStreetInsider.com

Coca Cola in EU antitrust regulators' crosshairs

BRUSSELS (Reuters) -EU antitrust regulators have launched a preliminary investigation into Coca Cola Co, the European Commission said on Friday. "We can confirm that the Commission has sent out questionnaires, as part of its preliminary investigation into Coca Cola," a Commission spokeswoman said. "The preliminary investigation is ongoing. We cannot...
IndustryWNMT AM 650

Daimler Truck predicts engine job losses in transition to ‘green’ trucks

LONDON (Reuters) – The transition to zero-emission fuel cell trucks will slash about half the jobs at Europe’s truck engine plants in the next 15 years, Daimler Truck Chief Executive Martin Daum said on Friday, urging policymakers to prepare for that now. Truck makers are moving towards a zero-emission world...
Economyeminetra.com

Ford writes to EU ministers about Mexico’s trade deal | Automotive Industry News

The Electric Ford Mustang Mach-E is currently available in markets throughout Europe. Ford Europe’s Chief Stuart Rowley has expressed concern in many EUs to raise concerns focusing on trade agreements between Europe and the rest of the world, especially Mexico, where Ford manufactures the Mustang Mach-E. Written a public letter to the Trade Ministers of Member States, which is now on sale in Europe.
BusinessBMW BLOG

Sebastian Mackensen will succeed Bernhard Kuhnt as CEO for BMW of North America

After a four year tenure, current BMW of North America CEO Bernhard Kuhnt is heading back home to Germany as the head of the home market. His successor is Sebastian Mackensen, a veteran executive who held several roles at BMW Group. In his new position, Mackensen will manage all sales, marketing and distribution activities for the BMW Group from Canada to Argentina, in addition to serving as president & CEO for BMW of North America. He reports directly to Pieter Nota, Member of the Board of Management of BMW AG, Customer, Brands, Sales.
Economybloombergtax.com

EU General Court Decision on Amazon State Aid Appeals

On May 12, 2021, the EU General Court published its decision on linked appeals made by Luxembourg and the taxpayer Amazon against the finding of the European Commission that state aid had been granted to the company in the form of a tax ruling, resulting in non-arm’s-length transfer pricing. This decision is important because it calls into question the Commission’s established approach to such investigations.
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Infineon looks to refine participation in EU chip project

Infineon has followed ST in welcoming the EU’s chip-making project to make advanced ICs but advocates considering a less aggressive technology road map. “Infineon welcomes the initiative of EU Commissioner Breton,” says an Infineon statement, “we regard Breton’s plans to build a European 2-nm fab as part of a longer-term strategy and roadmap. However, setting up a 2 nm fab alone does not solve the shortage problem, we see today. When talking about technology nodes, Infineon has been pointing out that we should, as a first step, look into expanding capacities in the 28 to 10 nm range, where demand will arise in the coming years.”
Economyajot.com

Daimler Truck profit push keeps shares rolling ahead of spinoff

Daimler AG’s sprawling truck unit sketched out plans to turn its unrivaled global scale into better financial results ahead of its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz luxury cars later this year. The division showcased its strategy for electrification, self-driving technology and run-of-the-mill operating improvements during a virtual event Thursday, setting a target...
Lawcms-lawnow.com

New Section 19a ARC proceedings initiated by the Federal Cartel Office in digital markets or: German antitrust law versus the DMA

On 20 January 2021, extensive amendments to German competition law came into force, tightening in particular provisions dealing with the abuse resulting from a dominant position in the digital economy. Probably the most important element of the reform is Section 19a of the German Act against Restraints of Competition (ARC), a new intervention option for the German Federal Cartel Office for cases where competition is put at risk by large digital groups. Under these new rules the Federal Cartel Office can prohibit, even as a preventive measure, “companies of paramount significance for competition across markets” from carrying out certain actions (e.g. giving preference to the group's own services or obstructing access to the market by third parties by withholding certain data)
Economyajot.com

Daimler climbs on bullish outlook for truck unit set for spinoff

Daimler AG’s sprawling truck division sketched out plans to turn its unrivaled global scale into better financial results ahead of its spinoff from Mercedes-Benz luxury cars later this year. The division showcased its strategy for electrification, self-driving technology and more run-of-the-mill operating improvements during a virtual event Thursday, setting a...
Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Daimler Truck AG And Shell Target Accelerated Rollout Of Hydrogen-Based Trucking In Europe

Simultaneously Building Truck Refuelling Infrastructure And Rollout Of Fuel-Cell Vehicles. Hamburg / Stuttgart, Germany – Daimler Truck AG and Shell New Energies NL B.V. (“Shell”) have signed an agreement to jointly drive the adoption of hydrogen-based fuel-cell trucks in Europe. The companies plan to support the decarbonisation of road freight by building-out hydrogen-refuelling infrastructure and placing fuel-cell trucks in customers’ hands.
Rome, GArubbernews.com

Pirelli claims industry first for sustainable production

ROME, Ga.—Pirelli Tire North America Inc. is claiming it soon will be the first tire company to produce a range of tires certified under Forest Stewardship Council guidelines covering sustainable production methods. The FSC-certified tires, versions of the Pirelli P Zero high-performance range, will be supplied to BMW North America...
Economy101 WIXX

EU antitrust regulators fine Nomura, UBS, UniCredit 371 million euros

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU antitrust regulators on Thursday fined Nomura, UBS and UniCredit a total of 371 million euros ($452 million) for taking part in a European governments bonds trading cartel. The European Commission said Bank of America, RBS (now known as NatWest, Natixis and WestLB (now known as Portigon)...
IndustryVoice of America

EU Signs Contract with Pfizer for 1.8 Billion Additional Vaccine Doses

The European Union Thursday announced it has signed a third contract with Pfizer-BioNTech for an additional 1.8 billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine, running from the end of this year through 2022. Announcing the new contract in a statement posted to her Twitter account, European Commission President Ursula von der...
CarsCleanTechnica

BMW Wants To Produce 10 Million Electric Vehicles By 2030

BMW Group has set a goal of reducing its CO2 emissions by over 200 million tonnes by the year 2030. Earlier this month the company announced this goal at its Annual General Meeting. This equals well over 20 times the annual CO2 emissions of a city with over a million inhabitants, such as Munich, the company noted in its press release.