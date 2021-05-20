EU antitrust proceedings: BMW believes penalty will be much lower than projected

On 20 January 2021, extensive amendments to German competition law came into force, tightening in particular provisions dealing with the abuse resulting from a dominant position in the digital economy. Probably the most important element of the reform is Section 19a of the German Act against Restraints of Competition (ARC), a new intervention option for the German Federal Cartel Office for cases where competition is put at risk by large digital groups. Under these new rules the Federal Cartel Office can prohibit, even as a preventive measure, “companies of paramount significance for competition across markets” from carrying out certain actions (e.g. giving preference to the group's own services or obstructing access to the market by third parties by withholding certain data)