Public Safety

Desperate search underway for missing woman, 36, and her one-year-old daughter who vanished from a home

By Charlotte Karp
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A search is underway for a woman and her one-year-old daughter who vanished from a suburban home.

Brooke Patterson-Buckton and the little girl were last seen on Wandilla Drive in Helensvale on Queensland's Gold Coast at about 4pm on Thursday.

Police said the 36-year-old has not been in contact with her family, who are deeply concerned for her safety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vgqcY_0a6EDGNz00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F6AQp_0a6EDGNz00

Ms Patterson-Buckton is described as Caucasian, about 172cm tall with dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

Her daughter is Caucasian with blue eyes.

Anyone who has any information has been urged to contact police immediately.

