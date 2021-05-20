Kate Langbroek says she would happily feed a baby a MEAT PIE as she shares her controversial parenting advice

Radio star Kate Langbroek surprised listeners this week when she said on the 3pm Pick-Up that she would feed a baby a meat pie.

The 55-year-old, who has four children with her husband Peter Allen Lewis, said she thinks a meat pie from a service station would be suitable for babies when families are travelling on a long car trip.

'Babies need meat, milk and meat. That's all they need,' she boldly declared.

'Babies need meat, milk and meat': On the 3pm Pick-Up this week, radio host Kate Langbroek said she would happily feed a baby a meat pie

The comment was made when she and co-host Monty Dimond were talking about Monty's hatred of meat pies, a classic Aussie dish.

Monty said her sister would eat the meat in the pie only, and take off the pastry.

Kate, referring to the minced meat in the pie, said it's a good way to feed a hungry baby when on the road.

'It makes a good travelling baby food': The 55-year-old, who has four children with her husband Peter Allen Lewis, said she thinks a meat pie from a service station would be suitable for babies when families are travelling on a long car trip

'That makes an instant good travelling baby food doesn't it?' Kate said. 'Babies need meat, milk and meat. That's all they need.'

Monty was shocked, saying: 'Oh my gosh, If you're feeding your child a Four'N Twenty meat pie, like it's in a bowl with coke in their bottle...'

Kate replied: 'Why did you have to take that leap? That is a perfect flavour combination by the way, but I'm not recommending that for babies.

'But if you're on the road and you don't have access to your organic, Byron Bay, snap-frozen [food]... by all means give the bubs a little bit of, you know, when they're on solids.'

'A Four'N Twenty pie?' Monty asked, to which Kate replied with a laugh: 'Why not?'

Advice: 'If you're on the road and you don't have access to your organic, Byron Bay, snap-frozen [food]... by all means give the bubs a [meat pie] when they're on solids,' she said

Kate is mother to four children with her engineer husband Peter: Lewis, 17, Sunday, 16, Artie, 14, and Jan, 11.

Kate and Peter, who have been married for 18 years, have just moved back to Melbourne after two years in Italy.

They moved to Bologna with their kids in January 2019.

Family: Kate is mother to four children with her engineer husband Peter Allan Lewis: Lewis, 17, Sunday, 16, Artie, 14, and Jan, 11 (all pictured)

It was initially supposed to be a 'family gap year', but they decided to extend their stay for an additional 12 months.

While in Italy the coronavirus pandemic struck and they spent most of last year in lockdown.

Last month, she told New Idea that she misses life in Italy after they 'hit the round running' upon returning to Melbourne.

'I slightly… very slightly… miss the lockdown days when all I had to do was organise our meals,' she admitted.

She said she also appreciated the opportunity to spend uninterrupted periods of time with her four children.

'It made me realise what good company my children are. And how lazy I have let them be. Now they're a lot more helpful with housework,' she added.