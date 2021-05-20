newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kate Langbroek says she would happily feed a baby a MEAT PIE as she shares her controversial parenting advice

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Radio star Kate Langbroek surprised listeners this week when she said on the 3pm Pick-Up that she would feed a baby a meat pie.

The 55-year-old, who has four children with her husband Peter Allen Lewis, said she thinks a meat pie from a service station would be suitable for babies when families are travelling on a long car trip.

'Babies need meat, milk and meat. That's all they need,' she boldly declared.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itX81_0a6ED3zn00
'Babies need meat, milk and meat': On the 3pm Pick-Up this week, radio host Kate Langbroek said she would happily feed a baby a meat pie

The comment was made when she and co-host Monty Dimond were talking about Monty's hatred of meat pies, a classic Aussie dish.

Monty said her sister would eat the meat in the pie only, and take off the pastry.

Kate, referring to the minced meat in the pie, said it's a good way to feed a hungry baby when on the road.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E7Zcc_0a6ED3zn00
'It makes a good travelling baby food': The 55-year-old, who has four children with her husband Peter Allen Lewis, said she thinks a meat pie from a service station would be suitable for babies when families are travelling on a long car trip

'That makes an instant good travelling baby food doesn't it?' Kate said. 'Babies need meat, milk and meat. That's all they need.'

Monty was shocked, saying: 'Oh my gosh, If you're feeding your child a Four'N Twenty meat pie, like it's in a bowl with coke in their bottle...'

Kate replied: 'Why did you have to take that leap? That is a perfect flavour combination by the way, but I'm not recommending that for babies.

'But if you're on the road and you don't have access to your organic, Byron Bay, snap-frozen [food]... by all means give the bubs a little bit of, you know, when they're on solids.'

'A Four'N Twenty pie?' Monty asked, to which Kate replied with a laugh: 'Why not?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oDkxo_0a6ED3zn00
Advice: 'If you're on the road and you don't have access to your organic, Byron Bay, snap-frozen [food]... by all means give the bubs a [meat pie] when they're on solids,' she said

Kate is mother to four children with her engineer husband Peter: Lewis, 17, Sunday, 16, Artie, 14, and Jan, 11.

Kate and Peter, who have been married for 18 years, have just moved back to Melbourne after two years in Italy.

They moved to Bologna with their kids in January 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OZrWn_0a6ED3zn00
Family: Kate is mother to four children with her engineer husband Peter Allan Lewis: Lewis, 17, Sunday, 16, Artie, 14, and Jan, 11 (all pictured)

It was initially supposed to be a 'family gap year', but they decided to extend their stay for an additional 12 months.

While in Italy the coronavirus pandemic struck and they spent most of last year in lockdown.

Last month, she told New Idea that she misses life in Italy after they 'hit the round running' upon returning to Melbourne.

'I slightly… very slightly… miss the lockdown days when all I had to do was organise our meals,' she admitted.

She said she also appreciated the opportunity to spend uninterrupted periods of time with her four children.

'It made me realise what good company my children are. And how lazy I have let them be. Now they're a lot more helpful with housework,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YuR15_0a6ED3zn00
Living abroad: Kate and Peter, who have been married for 18 years, have just moved back to Melbourne after two years in Italy. They moved to Bologna with their children in January 2019
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

175K+
Followers
66K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Langbroek
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meat Pies#Baby Food#Aussie#Milk Solids#Bologna#New Idea#Husband#Babies#Advice#Housework#Co Host Monty Dimond#Star#Coke#Listeners#This Week#Italy#Meat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Mother of Eight Doesn't Know She's Pregnant and Gives Birth to Surprise Twins

A family of ten has two new surprise members, bumping the count up the count to an impressive twelve. Annie Tupou of Victoria, Australia received a huge shock when she learned she was six months pregnant, says 9News Australia. But the surprises didn't end there. Less than two weeks later, Tupou went into labor and learned that her baby had an unexpected womb-mate.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Vicky Pattison reveals she is sleeping in a separate bedroom to beau Ercan Ramadan to avoid getting pregnant - after star had contraceptive implant removed

Vicky Pattison has revealed she and her beau Ercan Ramadan are 'sleeping in separate rooms' to avoid getting pregnant after the star had her contraceptive implant removed. Vicky, 33, explained her doctor took out her implant in a bid to ease her turbulent emotions, resulting in the TV personality and her beau retiring to separate rooms at night.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Daily Mail

'I can't even tell you how much she has helped us': New mum Kate Lawler pens gushing tribute to her doula after struggling with sleepless nights following daughter Noa's birth

She welcomed her a daughter named Noa in February, with her fiancé Martin and has been honest about the highs and lows of being a first-time mum. And Kate Lawler took to Instagram on Saturday to gush over how her doula, Siobhan Smith, helped her through the first few testing months of motherhood.
Family Relationshipsimdb.com

Samira Wiley Reveals the Best Parenting Advice She Got From Her Handmaid's Tale Co-Stars

Warning! This article contains spoilers. Until about a week ago, nobody knew Samira Wiley had become a mom. The Handmaid's Tale actress marveled at how she and wife Lauren Maurelli kept their pregnancy a secret, telling E! News in an exclusive interview, "It's really interesting, the things you can hide in a pandemic. We just didn't post pictures about it and it ended up being fine." It was, of course, difficult to keep such exciting news from her co-stars, revealing that "everybody knew" they were expecting their first child together. She remarked, "I don't think there was anybody on set who didn't know that I was about to be a mom....
CelebritiesPosted by
Amomama

Melissa McCarthy Shares a Note She Wrote to Herself Many Years Ago with Pieces of Advice

Superstar actress Melissa McCarthy revealed the empowering note she wrote to herself years ago and how valid those words still are to her present-day life. Melissa McCarthy shared a photo of a handwritten note she wrote to herself years back. She revealed that the note was to encourage herself at that time. In the note, McCarthy admonished herself to reach and surpass her potential by listening to that little voice inside her head.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Independent

People are eating rancid meat to try and get high in disgusting new food trend

Far be it from us to tell you not to read our stories but don’t read this. It’s disgusting.People are eating raw, rotting meat, claiming that it makes them high.As per the dark corners of the internet, ‘high meat’ eaters report feelings of euphoria after consuming meat that has been left to rot for months, or even years.Breakfast for winners:Raw heavy cream, fruit, honey.Leftover raw ground beef with raw eggs. pic.twitter.com/jGl4eroRSp— Lord Shepherd Tulips de’ Medici (@aristopurp) April 12, 2021Are you still reading?Speaking to Vice, YouTuber KasumiKriss said she wouldn’t describe the meat as rotten, but as “fermented”, in...
Celebritiesallkpop.com

Rapper Jessi says she wants to settle down and have a baby

Rapper Jessi revealed she wants to settle down and have a baby. On the May 13th episode of SBS Power FM's 'Boom Boom Power', Jessi sat down for an interview with DJ Boom and discussed attending weddings in the spring season before the COVID-19 pandemic. The rapper expressed,. "Whenever I...
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

'I'm a hopeless romantic - but I need to protect myself financially': Vicky Pattison reveals she owns £1.5M house she shares with boyfriend Ercan after being stung in last relationship

Vicky Pattinson has found love with boyfriend Ercan Ramadan, with the pair moving into their dream home together earlier in April. But the former Geordie Shore star, 33, has revealed she has sole ownership of the plush pad, while candidly admitting: 'I'm a hopeless romantic - but I need to protect myself financially.'
London Township, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Model Naomi Campbell says she is mother to a baby girl at 50

LONDON — Naomi Campbell says she has become the mother of a baby girl. The 50-year-old supermodel announced the news Tuesday on Instagram, posting a picture of her hand holding a baby's feet. She wrote: "A beautiful little blessing has chosen me to be her mother, so honoured to have...