Brentwood said “no more” this week to an oil and natural gas pipeline that has operated in the city’s southwestern region for the past 30 years. In a move that surprised city staff, who had included the item on the consent calendar, which is usually for items with no discussion, the City Council opted not to renew a franchise for California Resources Production Corp. to use its pipeline. The transmission line runs in the city along Balfour Road, John Muir Parkway and Concord Avenue and is part of a larger system that begins in San Joaquin County and extends to a refinery in Richmond.