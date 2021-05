Carlos has dark brown hair parted neatly to the side, glasses over wise brown eyes, and arms folded over a sturdy build of more than 40 years working in the hospitality industry of Palm Springs. He wears a light blue polo shirt, and an American flag mask as we talk at his kitchen table. It’s August 16, 2020, and at this point in the pandemic, it’s been 3 months since he received a letter saying that his furlough was made permanent, and that he had been let go after 33 years of working in room service at a Palm Springs hotel once known as the Wyndham, then Renaissance, and now Marriot.