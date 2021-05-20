newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

WHAT'S NEW: Movies, music and shows to enjoy this week

By The Associated Press
Anderson Herald Bulletin
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s arriving on TV, streaming services and music platforms this week:. “The Dry”: Eric Bana returns to his native country for a taut, tense thriller set against the parched landscape of drought-stricken Australia. Grippingly directed by Robert Connelly with patient command and adapted from Jane Harper’s novel, “The Dry” is a sturdy thriller with a firm grasp of the characters’ complicated pasts, their fraught present and an ominous, climate-shaped future. Bana play a big-city federal agent who returns home for the funeral of an old friend who’s believed to have killed his family and himself. That’s one of the crimes in play; when younger, Bana’s character, and the deceased friend, were nearby when a teenage girl died in a river — a death many in the town have longed blamed on them. The IFC Films release debuts for digital rental Friday while simultaneously opening in theaters. Its barren-earth expanses would be best seen on the big screen, but the movie’s powerful atmosphere comes through either way.

www.heraldbulletin.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Olivia Rodrigo
Person
Patton Oswalt
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Aimee Garcia
Person
Ben Schwartz
Person
Chrissie Hynde
Person
Beck Bennett
Person
Eric Bana
Person
Bob Dylan
Person
Robert Connelly
Person
Blake Shelton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music#Animated Films#New Music#Good Music#Ifc Films#Airplay#Associated Press#Tv#Theaters#Dylan Songs#Marvel#Streaming#Hulu#Fall#Billboard#Sort#Landscape#Co Stars Aimee Garcia#This Week#Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
MoviesStuff.tv

15 of the best movies under 90 minutes – and where to stream them

No stomach for three hours of weeping hobbits? These films get the job done in half the time. We all love an epic movie now and again, but sometimes you just don’t want to sit through two and a half hours of tedious exposition, big robots punching each other or little people rambling through the countryside.
Movieswhatsupnewp.com

What’s Up at the Movies: We Review “Monster”

A movie’s road to distribution is not always a straight line, and sometimes, through no fault of its own, it ends up releasing a few years late. Monster, the feature debut of veteran music video director Anthony Mandler, is the latest example, making its way to Netflix this week after premiering at Sundance all the way back in 2018. That it should take so long is somewhat mystifying on paper, given its excellent cast and ever-topical subject matter, and the delay probably had nothing to do with the film itself – but after seeing it, if someone were to tell me it did, I wouldn’t be too surprised. It’s made with enough competence to carry us along, but despite looking like it has something important to say, Monster leaves little to take away after the credits roll.
MoviesWWEEK

Your Weekly Roundup of New Movies: “RK/RKAY” Is a Wonderful Meditation on What Happens When a Director Is Drawn Too Deeply Into His Art

What to see and skip while streaming or going to the theater. **** Mahboob is a fictional character, but that doesn’t stop him from making real-life mayhem in this cheeky comedy from Indian filmmaker Rajat Kapoor. Kapoor stars as RK, a somber visionary who directs himself in a film about Mahboob, a mustachioed romantic who is murdered in a forest. Rather than face his morbid fate, Mahboob hails a taxi that inexplicably transports him out of the film and into RK’s life, where he pleads for his creator to spare him. RK/RKAY could have been a Truman Show-style meditation on faith and free will, but Kapoor is more interested in asking witty questions. How do you report a fictitious person missing to the police? How do you return him to your imagination? What do you do when his diabolical nemesis (Ranvir Shorey) follows him into the real world with a lethal grudge? The answers that the film offers are delightfully clever and deliciously bizarre. Kapoor seems to be meditating on what happens when a director is drawn too deeply into his art, but allegorical baggage never weighs down the film. He keeps the mood playful, setting the stage for a magnificently wacky ending that suggests the only thing stranger than cinema is life. NR. BENNETT CAMPBELL FERGUSON. Virtual Cinema.
TV ShowsObserver

The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream This Weekend

This week’s streaming guide is teeming with harsh environments, from rugged Montana landscapes to claustrophobic cryochambers. Award winning directors Ryan Murphy, Sam Pollard and Barry Jenkins document historic epochs through the Civil War, the Civil Rights movement and the 1970s luxury fashion world to bring a new visual perspective to the past. And who could pass up the chance to see Angelina Jolie suited up as a fireman in Those Who Wish Me Dead? Check out the latest streaming releases in this week’s guide from Observer Entertainment.
MoviesNo Film School

Paramount Will Have a New Movie Every Week in 2022

It's a lofty goal, but Paramount+ aims to deliver. ViacomCBS CEO Bob Bakish has announced that the platform is taking the new Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor movie, Infinite, directly to streaming. This announcement came on Thursday via ViacomCBS first-quarter earnings call. Bakish said that Paramount+ would help them dramatically improve what is offered to the streamer.
TV SeriesPosted by
Y101

A New ‘Clueless’ TV Show Isn’t Happening, But a New ‘Clueless’ Movie Might

Bad news first: A Clueless TV show that had been set up at Peacock is not moving forward. The series, based on the iconic ’90s comedy directed by Amy Heckerling and starring Alicia Silverstone, was written by Jordan Reddout and Gus Hickey and would have added a mystery twist to the concept. (Hey, it worked for Riverdale.) While Peacock has been working on the project since last year, they’ve decided to pass on it.
TV SeriesPosted by
The Independent

Binge or Bin: The Independent launches brand new TV show and movie roundup series

The Independent has launched Binge or Bin, a brand new series designed to help you choose what to watch next.Hosted by Jacob Stolworthy and Annabel Nugent, the web series from Independent TV will run through all the latest new releases, with the pair taking turns on deciding whether their chosen shows are worth – you guessed it – bingeing or binning.The first episode sees them give their verdicts on the divisive Line of Duty finale, animated superhero show Invincible and more– watch episode one here.With new streaming services arriving every year, and a staggering amount of new TV shows and films being...
Moviescrossroadstoday.com

100 best 90s movies

To celebrate the incredible cinematic achievements of the decade, Stacker compiled data on all 1990s movies to come up with a Stacker score—a weighted index split evenly between IMDb and Metacritic scores. To qualify, the film had to have a premiere date between 1990 and 1999, have a Metascore, and have at least 1,000 votes. Ties were broken by Metascore and further ties were broken by votes.
Moviesdailyhive.com

New movies and shows to watch on Amazon Prime Video this weekend

We’ve already reached the halfway point of May and Amazon Prime Video is showcasing a great selection of new shows and movies to ensure you spend this weekend like you did last. Watching Amazon Prime. There’s a thriller about an estranged couple aboard a single-engine plane, an Amazon Original based...
TV & VideosPopculture

New Country Music TV Show Coming to FOX

FOX is getting a new country music drama! The title of the series is called Monarch and will be executive produced by Melissa London Hilfers, who is also the show creator. The new series is set to air sometime in the 2021-2022 seasons as fans wait patiently for a new piece of entertainment.
TV ShowsChannel 3000

Loper Report: Best movies and TV shows to watch this week

As things begin to open up, people are heading to the movies again. Film critic Wil Loper tell us what to see and what to skip on the big and small screens. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
TV ShowsA.V. Club

A look at how TV and film productions are faking big crowds these days

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the film and television industries to speed up their work in applying technological solutions to problems like how to safely, effectively model everything from large crowds to loogies. Using Ted Lasso as an example of how TV shows have managed to develop techniques in the former field, a video from Insider looks into new developments in the art of tricking viewers into thinking a handful of real or CGI people are actually hundreds or thousands.
Movieswchstv.com

Screen Gems: What's new at Marquee Cinemas this week

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Here is what's new at Marquee Cinemas at Southridge and Marquee Cinemas at Pullman Square for the week beginning March 14, 2021. Rated R for language throughout and some disturbing images. PROFILE follows an undercover British journalist in her quest to bait and expose a terrorist...
MoviesScreenrant.com

Disney+’s High School Musical Show Is Better Without The Movie Connections

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is moving on from its connection to the movies in season 2, which is better for the show in the long run. Blending musical dramedy and mockumentary elements, the spinoff debuted on Disney+ in November 2019. Its first season focused on a group of theater enthusiasts that participate in a staging of High School Musical at the school where the movies were filmed. Coming into its sophomore installment, it looked like a given that the show would continue the trend by shifting the focus to High School Musical 2.