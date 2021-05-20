newsbreak-logo
Villager hits CDD 10 board with $51,380 bill in alleged tree destruction case

By Meta Minton
villages-news.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Villager has hit the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors with a $51,380 bill seeking “restitution for libel, slander and defamation of character” in a tree removal incident at Lake Deaton. A resident hand delivered the bill from Villager Jerry Hubbuch Thursday afternoon to the CDD 10 board...

