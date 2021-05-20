newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weight Loss

Multiple Award-Winning, Internationally Recognized VIP Life Coach Demonstrates How to Achieve 'Permanent' Weight Reduction in Groundbreaking New Book

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 1 day ago

LONDON (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Darren Christopher Rowland (DCR) D.H.F N.A.S.M is an expert on weight management with decades of experience in exercise physiology, nutrition and life coaching. He has released “Only For The Serious Permanent Weight Loss,” a step-by-step program that effectively coaches people on how to achieve permanent weight reduction through an innovative and simple three-dimensional approach.

www.mysanantonio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weight Management#Losing Weight#Vips#Exercise Physiology#International Recognition#Program Management#Lasting Weight Loss#Prweb#Dcr#Lulu Online#Cbs#Abc#Nbc#Fox News#Taster Webinar#Review Copies Interview#Amazon Best Seller#Multiple Awards#Enjoyable Nutrition#Eventual Weight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Weight Loss
Related
Books & LiteraturePost Register

Award-winning publisher Green Kids Club releases new book: 'Grizzly 399’s Hibernation Pandemonium'

IDAHO FALLS — Green Kids Club, Inc. announced the release of the eighth title in its “Environmental Hero” book series. The book, titled, “Grizzly 399’s Hibernation Pandemonium” is the second Green Kids Club book written about Grizzly 399, the world’s most famous grizzly bear mother, and her four cubs that live in the northwestern area of Wyoming around Grand Teton National Park.
Weight Lossskinnynews.com

Is Weight Loss the Wrong Fitness Goal?

All of us have made the right decisions for the wrong reasons at some point in time or the other. Choosing to exercise and diet for weight loss would top that list. Making weight loss your primary goal is not merely erroneous but dangerous too, say health experts, nutritionists and doctors. Improving your health, aiming for a better lifestyle and increasing your functionality ought to be your goals when you turn to exercise and good eating habits.
Taunton, MAmma.org

Pandemic pounds: a team approach to weight loss

Although millions of Americans have received vaccines for COVID-19, the nation’s health crisis is far from over. Many adults have reported undesired changes to their weight, increased drinking, and other negative behavior changes that may be related to an inability to cope with prolonged stress, according to the American Psychological Association’s latest Stress in America poll.
WorkoutsNBC Video

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg explains her low-impact workouts

Wellness influencer Melissa Wood-Tepperberg gives advice on how to stay in shape without spending too much time in the gym. She talks about her method and why you only need a few moments to yourself to work out, no matter where you are. Appearing:Savannah Guthrie. Tags: health, lifestyle, wellness, diet...
Weight LossWebMD

Diabetes, Weight Loss Drug Works Better With Exercise

THURSDAY, May 6, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The weight-loss drug Saxenda can keep extra pounds off — but combining it with exercise brings a bigger payoff, a new clinical trial finds. The study found that some longstanding advice is valid: Prescription weight-loss drugs work best when used along with —...
Weight LossMedicalXpress

Drug saxenda aids weight loss—but you should exercise, too

(HealthDay)—The weight-loss drug Saxenda can keep extra pounds off—but combining it with exercise brings a bigger payoff, a new clinical trial finds. The study found that some longstanding advice is valid: Prescription weight-loss drugs work best when used along with—and not in place of—lifestyle changes. Saxenda (liraglutide) is a prescription...
Dietshealthdigest.com

What Dr. Now's Diet Plan From My 600-Lb Life Really Looks Like

Of the many TLC shows that television lovers become obsessed with, the hit show "My 600-Lb Life" is one of the most popular. Since 2012, the show has captivated viewers. Some get emotionally invested in the struggles of the participants, while others stay fascinated by their failures, successes, and health transformations.
Workoutsasianleisure.biz

Survey reveals how COVID has changed women’s fitness and diet routines

The latest research from Australian personal trainer and nutritionist, Rachael Attard, provides insight into how COVID has changed women's fitness and diet routines. 2,398 women were surveyed in total: 38.2 % of women from the US; 22.3 % of women from the UK; 18.9 % of women from Australia; 6.2% of women were from Canada; 3.4% of women were from New Zealand; 11% were from other countries. All women were between the ages of 18 and 45. The following statistics are specific to Australian respondents.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VMware Recognizes 2021 Partner Achievement Award Winners

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the winners of the VMware 2021 Partner Achievement Awards to honor select partners for extraordinary achievements aligned to key business priorities. The annual VMware Partner Achievement Awards celebrate the accomplishments of VMware's partners, and the 2021...
Workoutsinfluencive.com

Fitness is not Result Oriented, it is Process Oriented

Nupuur Patil, A mumbai based sports nutritionist and athlete is bringing a change in the fitness industry to all new heights. The common notion around fitness is “losing weight and staying healthy” but Nupuur believes in something absolutely different, She believes in “Moving everyday and working out everyday”. The smartest...
Weight LossPosted by
FIRST For Women

Lose Up to 11 Pounds a Week By Adding More of This Common Nutrient to Your Diet

As millions turned to vitamin C-rich foods and supplements to boost immunity during the pandemic, most had no idea they were setting themselves up for a slew of slimming side effects. Indeed, women have suddenly begun melting up to 11 pounds a week — a phenomenon that doesn’t surprise experts one bit. “We know people with the highest levels of vitamin C in their body burn more fat and weigh less,” confirms Arizona State University’s Carol Johnston, PhD, who has led dozens of studies on the nutrient.
Workoutsgoodlifefamilymag.com

7 Diet & Fitness Traps

You’ve been hitting the gym, skipping the office donuts, and counting calories like crazy. Still, you’ve got pandemic pounds that won’t budge. What’s the problem? It could be hidden habits or mental mistakes you’re making that sabotage your efforts. Don’t worry—you’re not alone. “Most consumers are confused about what to eat because they’re deluged with conflicting advice,” says Sylvia Rowe, president and CEO of the International Food Information Council in Washington, D.C.
Weight Losssciencecodex.com

Researchers find the secret behind maintaining a healthy weight loss

Half of the Danish population have overweight, while 17 percent live with obesity. Worldwide, almost 40 procent have overweight and 13 procent live with obesity. The condition is associated with increased risk for early death, as well as sequelae such as Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and infertility. Weight...
Weight LossUS News and World Report

15 Ways to Shift Your Mindset for Better Weight Loss

Losing weight is about more than just diet and exercise. If losing weight were easy, there wouldn’t be so many diets and approaches to choose from. Every diet and weight-loss strategy has its pros and cons, but for any to really work, you’ve got to get your mind right. "Shifting...
Books & Literatureprovidencejournal.com

Trans journey of former RI writing coach is chronicled in new book

When Claudine Griggs, who ran the Writing Center at Rhode Island College from 2009 to 2019, went to Trinidad in 1991, it wasn’t to party on an island off the coast of Venezeula. She went to Trinidad, Colorado, a small former mining town that was the unlikely home of Dr. Stanley H. Biber, a pioneering sex reassignment surgeon.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Kerrville Hills Winery Wins Platinum Award at TEXSOM International Wine Awards

— Kerrville Hills Winery has been awarded a Platinum Medal at the 2021 TEXSOM International Wine Awards (IWA) for its 2019 Sémillon, Rustic Spur, Texas Hill Country. The wine was awarded this prestigious honor at the competition which was held April 25-27, 2021 at the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas.