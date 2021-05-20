newsbreak-logo
The pros and cons of returning to 'normal'

By Bill Radke
KUOW
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA psychologist and historian caution putting the pandemic out of mind too soon. Also, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan takes your calls. Dr. Nancy Bristow is a history professor at the University of Puget Sound, and Dr. Kira Mauseth is a clinical psychologist and senior instructor at Seattle University. They join Bill Radke to discuss why (and how) we need to remember lessons from the pandemic. Also, our biweekly conversation with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan.

