CCISD honors area’s top-ranked seniors ahead of graduation
In what will be the district’s 13th-annual Academic Achievers Ceremony, ten seniors from eight CCISD high schools were honored tonight at the Selena Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.
The event was hosted by the District’s Board of Trustees and administrative leaders.
A total of 80 students walked across the stage to receive a plaque recognizing their academic efforts.
Students were also able to take photos with their favorite teacher.
The district's schedule for senior graduation are as follows:
Collegiate High School - American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
Friday, May 21, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
Branch Academy - American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
Saturday, May 22, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Ray High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Friday, June 4, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Carroll High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Friday, June 4, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
King High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Saturday, June 5, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Miller High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Saturday, June 5, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Moody High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Saturday, June 5, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
Coles High School - American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
Friday, June 11, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Summer Graduation - Veterans High School Auditorium
Thursday, August 5, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.