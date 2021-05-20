newsbreak-logo
KRIS 6 News

CCISD honors area’s top-ranked seniors ahead of graduation

By Trevier Gonzalez
KRIS 6 News
 1 day ago
In what will be the district’s 13th-annual Academic Achievers Ceremony, ten seniors from eight CCISD high schools were honored tonight at the Selena Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

The event was hosted by the District’s Board of Trustees and administrative leaders.

A total of 80 students walked across the stage to receive a plaque recognizing their academic efforts.

Students were also able to take photos with their favorite teacher.

The district's schedule for senior graduation are as follows:

Collegiate High School - American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
Friday, May 21, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Branch Academy - American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
Saturday, May 22, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Ray High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Friday, June 4, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Carroll High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Friday, June 4, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

King High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Saturday, June 5, 2021
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Miller High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Saturday, June 5, 2021
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Moody High School - American Bank Center Arena - Arena/Exhibit Hall A
Saturday, June 5, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Coles High School - American Bank Center – Selena Auditorium
Friday, June 11, 2021
3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Summer Graduation - Veterans High School Auditorium
Thursday, August 5, 2021
6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

