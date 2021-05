According to CBS reports, there are newly released documents from an internal probe into the death of Breonna Taylor. In the reports, it is being determined that the three officers from Louisville involved in the shooting should not have fired shots into Taylor’s home. ABC News obtained documents which held the statement from Sgt. Andrew Meyer from Louisville Metro Police Department’s Professional Standards Unit, and he determined that the officers involved should have held their fire after the shot was fried Kenneth Walker, Taylor’s boyfriend.