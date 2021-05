Here’s what Falcons offensive lineman Jalen Mayfield, who was taken in the third round (68th overall), had to say Saturday after his second rookie minicamp practice. On rookie minicamp: “It’s been going really well. Just getting to know my teammates better. We are really emphasizing on the offense and as a team, just really getting acclimated. Knowing all of the guys and building relationships. It’s really exciting. It’s a fun time to get started.”