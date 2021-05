“It was just another regular day for me. I woke up at 4 am to fetch milk from my buffaloes. My father, who usually wakes up before me, was asleep. He had the flu earlier that night, so I thought he must be taking a rest. After milking my buffaloes, I went to sell the milk in the city and returned at 10 am. When I came back, my father was no more,” says Suraj Lather of Bas village in Hisar district of Haryana.