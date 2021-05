XCOM and Civilization developer Firaxis Games will reveal "several exciting projects" this year. Yesterday on May 18, Firaxis Games publisher Take-Two held a full-year earnings call (as transcribed by VGC), where CEO Strauss Zelnick outlined the future of the developer. "As a result of the engagement from the past as well as the success of XCOM Chimera Squad and XCOM 2 on Switch, Firaxis games had one of its best years ever," Zelnick said. "We expect this growth to continue as the studio has several exciting projects in development that will be revealed this year."