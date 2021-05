Amid current market volatility, investors are increasingly turning to shares of dividend yielding companies in pursuit of steady income streams. For investors seeking to hedge against the market’s volatility, we think it could be wise to bet on McDonald’s (MCD), Sysco (SYY), and Illinois Tool (ITW). These names have consistently increased their dividend pay-outs over the past few years. Read on.Investors have historically turned to dividend yielding stocks amid market volatility to avail themselves of a steady stream of income. And while concerns over increasing inflation are making the stock market volatile, turning to reliable dividend stocks that have not only been able to pay dividends during the pandemic-led recession but have also increased their pay-outs over the past few years could be a smart decision.