Chicago, IL

Chicago Pre-College Science & Engineering Program to host Black Women Scientist Cooperative

By Editorials
Posted by 
The Crusader Newspaper
The Crusader Newspaper
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHosts of BSC Podcast to discuss the Science behind Healthcare. (CHICAGO) – Chicago Pre-College Science and Engineering Program (ChiS&E) will host a special ZOOM meeting featuring the founders of the Black Scientist Cooperative (“BSC”). The members of the all Black women scientist group Drs. Myla Patterson-Smith, Shuntae Williams, Charletha Irvin Joseph, and Elethia Tillman have partnered to create the Black Scientist Cooperative (“BSC”) Podcast. The HBCU graduates were raised and educated by the Black community and work to leverage their expertise to make science and healthcare information clear and simple for their listeners. The virtual event will be held on Saturday May 29th from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

chicagocrusader.com
