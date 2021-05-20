Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Weld County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WELD AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orchard, or 16 miles west of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Jackson Reservoir, Orchard, Riverside Reservoir, Weldona and Goodrich. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH