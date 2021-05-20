Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Weld County by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WELD COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of New Raymer, or 20 miles north of Fort Morgan, moving north at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Raymer and Pawnee Buttes.alerts.weather.gov