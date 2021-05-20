newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weld County, CO

Special Weather Statement issued for Northeast Weld County by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-20 11:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-20 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeast Weld County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN WELD COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 507 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 5 miles southwest of New Raymer, or 20 miles north of Fort Morgan, moving north at 25 mph. Penny size hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include New Raymer and Pawnee Buttes.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
City
Fort Morgan, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Weather Radar#Storm#Northeast Weld County#Winds#Doppler Radar#Pawnee Buttes#Mdt#Severity#Penny Size Hail
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Morgan County, COweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Morgan, Weld by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 20:38:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-14 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Morgan; Weld A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM MDT FOR SOUTH CENTRAL WELD AND NORTHWESTERN MORGAN COUNTIES At 838 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Orchard, or 16 miles west of Fort Morgan, moving southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Locations impacted include Jackson Reservoir, Orchard, Riverside Reservoir, Weldona and Goodrich. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH