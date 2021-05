On the 29th March 2021, the UK supervisory authorities publicised the final policy statements surrounding operational resilience. These had been in the pipeline since 2018, when the original discussion paper was published, and ends an extensive period of consultation across the industry. The objective had been to find a common set of standards across the whole financial sector, to deliver an operationally resilient financial system that per the FCA can ‘absorb shocks, not compound them’. During 2020, the market had first-hand experience of the criticality of operational resilience itself, as the pandemic stressed capital markets systems and processes to the full. And though the industry coped adequately during this period, this was mostly a by-product of blood, sweat and tears as much as it was of structured oversight of robust systems and processes.