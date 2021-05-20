Common sense, Uncommon dedication
MARYVILLE, Mo. — A lengthy career in law enforcement is no longer the norm in today's world as departments across the United States deal with numerous issues, from finding good candidates willing to work terrible hours for average pay to a host of other issues facing modern policing. When the job description includes an average day working to protect a public that doesn't often like or trust the position, and a bad day might possibly be unthinkable and/or involve a community tragedy, there isn't a long line at the door for applicants.