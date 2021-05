The Toronto Blue Jays hitters had no answers for the test Oakland left-hander Cole Irvin had in store on Tuesday night. Coming into the season, Cole Irvin was not garnering many votes in support of his bid to earn a rotation spot. After a masterful 8 inning, nine strikeout performance against the Blue Jays, Irvin (3-3) has earned the Cy Young votes of a baffled Toronto lineup. The lefty cruised through the longest stint of his career and showed complete mastery of the lower regions of the strike zone. Few balls were hit hard and the 1 through 4 hitters in the Jays lineup went a combined 1-14 with 6 Ks.