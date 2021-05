Artists across Alabama are creating 5 by 7-inch works which will be on sale for only $57 each from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 7 at the Pike Road Arts Center. The 5x7 Art Show & Sale is free to attend and open to the public. A portion of proceeds from the sale will benefit the Pike Road Arts Council. The center is located at 944 Wallahatchie Road in the Pike Road community. Social distancing and other COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be in place, said Turner Waddell, communications specialist with Pike Road.