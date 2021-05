Pirelli has largely finalised the construction of its new 18-inch tyres for the 2022 F1 season and is starting work on developing compounds at its test this week. Robert Kubica has become the latest driver to sample their prototype rubber for next season, which will replace the 13-inch tyres being used this year. He is driving a version of the team’s C38 chassis from 2019 which has been adapted to simulate next year’s projected downforce levels.