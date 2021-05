President of MSNBC and Hampton University Alumna Rashida Jones is scheduled to deliver the commencement speech at her Alma Mater on May 9th, 2021. Jones graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Mass Media Arts in 2002 and went on to have a prestigious career in the journalism industry, which started at WKTR in Norfolk, Virginia. She then worked for the Weather Channel as an Executive Producer and later, the Director of Live Programming. Jones worked as a news director at WIS-TV in Columbia, South Carolina before moving to New York City to start her work at MSNBC as an executive producer for daytime shows. She went on to work essential roles with the company including Managing Editor, Senior Vice President for Specials, and even leading breaking news coverage at NBC News and MSNBC. On February 1, Jones succeeded longtime network President Phil Griffin to become President of MSNBC and the first African American executive to lead a major TV news network.