EXPLORER-HCM Trial finds substantial health status improvements with mavacamten in patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM)

To properly inform decision-making by pharmaceutical companies, regulators, patients, physicians, and other stakeholders, clear descriptions of the benefits and risks of a treatment (medicine) for a given medical condition should be made available. Without such clarity, there is a concern that the reported treatment effect will be misunderstood. This addendum presents a structured framework to strengthen the dialogue between disciplines involved in the formulation of clinical trial objectives, design, conduct, analysis and interpretation, as well as between sponsor and regulator regarding the treatment effect or effects of interest that a clinical trial should address.