There’s a Lunar Eclipse Coming May 26: Everything You Need to Know
Palm Coast, FL-(ENEWSPF)- No one has seen a total lunar eclipse since January 20–21, 2019, but the drought is finally ending. Viewers in the western half of North America, western South America, East Asia, and Australia will see the Moon darken and turn a reddish hue on the morning of May 26th. Much of North America will see at least some of the penumbral stages, in which the Moon appears shadowed but not fully eclipsed. But the Moon will be low in the sky — for any chance of catching a glimpse of the event you’ll need to find an open view to the southwest.www.enewspf.com