SD tribes hope to meet with Pres. Biden on honoring treaties

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Tribal leaders in South Dakota want to meet with President Joe Biden to discuss the upholding of tribal treaties by the United States government. Representatives from the Seven Council Fires -- or Great Sioux Nation tribes -- met in Rapid City to draft a letter asking Biden to meet with tribal leaders. The top priority of the concerned tribes is to make sure the U.S. honors the treaties that it’s signed with the indigenous nations over the last few centuries.