newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Naples, FL

Naples massage therapist gives up license after allegedly groping a minor

By Jennifer Kveglis
Posted by 
NBC2 Fort Myers
NBC2 Fort Myers
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GcEEb_0a6E8Rhe00

NAPLES, Fla.– A Naples massage therapist voluntarily gave up his license following sexual misconduct allegations on a minor.

Ermin Luis was accused of removing the draping that covered a 17-year–old female client’s breasts while working at Hand & Stone off Davis Blvd in Naples in 2019. The victim said he then groped her.

Her family reported the incident to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Health which is the only agency that can issue a Massage Therapist License.

He was later arrested by Collier County deputies on a warrant for battery. In court, he pleaded ‘No Contest’. The Battery charge was dropped but he was still required to fulfill community service hours and pay a fine.

Adam Horowitz, a Fort Lauderdale Attorney for victims of sexual abuse encourages massage therapist clients to search their masseuse on the DOH’s “License Verification” portal, where you can also find a list of reported complaints.

A quick search for Luis’ name in 2019 would have revealed an administrative complaint filed by the Florida Board of Massage Therapy. It states Luis failed to notify them about a 2014 arrest, when he allegedly streaked through the Glen Eagle neighborhood in Naples while he was high on mushrooms.

Mike Carr, his defense attorney for the 2019 allegation said his lengthy record influenced him to voluntarily give up his license on May 14th, 2021.

“Sometimes you have to step back and reevaluate everything that you’re doing. I thought for everyone’s best interest, he may as well figure out something else to do,” he said, “I thought closure was the best thing for everybody concerned.”

Hand & Stone declined to comment on Luis’ 2019 allegations. NBC2 reached out to Luis, but did not hear back.

NBC2 Fort Myers

NBC2 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
8K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News and weather for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry & Glades counties.

 https://nbc-2.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Naples, FL
Naples, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sexual Abuse#Groping#Sheriff S Office#Fla#Hand Stone#Glen Eagle#Naples Massage#Massage Therapist Clients#Collier County Deputies#Court#Davis Blvd#Client#Community Service Hours
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Department of Health
Related
Fort Myers, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Fugitive Friday: May 21

Every Friday, Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers shares information on four fugitives authorities need help finding. Anyone with information on these four is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477. 1. Ryan Graf – accused of assaulting a man and attempting to kill a dog in Collier County. 2. Dakotah Hartley...
Naples, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Finding Fergus: Naples woman targeted by scammers while searching for dog

NAPLES, Fla.– A Naples woman says scammers are trying to take advantage of her after her dog went missing. Keli Hogan has been working around the clock to find her Boston Terrier, Fergus. She said he ran away while her stepmom was taking him for a walk around the Verona Walk community off Collier Boulevard. When they got to Verona Circle, Hogan’s stepmom fell and Fergus slipped out of his harness.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Deputies conducting arson investigation at Fort Myers salon

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies are working an arson investigation at a Fort Myers salon after a fire broke out on Friday night, officials said. Deputies with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location at 13102 Palm Beach Boulevard after reports of a fire rang in. An LCSO spokesperson said that the deputies are conducting an arson investigation.
Lee County, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Lee County deputy shoots ‘aggressive’ dog

LEE COUNTY, Fla. – A Lee County deputy shot and killed a dog on Palm Beach Boulevard and SR 31 Friday afternoon. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said a man, who had a dog with him, was overdosing on the side of the road. When medics and deputies arrived on scene the dog was being aggressive towards them.
Florida StatePosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Florida man shoots at man who threw banana at truck during road rage incident

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. [WFLA] – A man is accused of shooting another man who threw part of a banana at his truck during a road rage incident, according to police. Robert Lewis and Peter Sala Jr. allegedly got into an argument while driving down U.S. Highway 19, detectives said. Following the argument, Sala Jr. reportedly drove past Lewis a threw the banana at the side of Lewis’ truck.
Arcadia, FLPosted by
NBC2 Fort Myers

Store owner dead after shooting in Arcadia

ARCADIA, Fla. – Residents in an Arcadia neighborhood are looking over their shoulders after a shooting leaves a corner store owner dead. Neighbors said the shooting happened at the Fiesta Food Mart on Magnolia Street around 2:30 p.m. on Friday. A suspect went into the store shooting and killing the...