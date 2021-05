As an entrepreneur, it can be all too easy to put your mental and emotional well-being on the back burner. After all, you likely have many pressing priorities, including recruitment and hiring, client outreach, lead generation. In fact, many entrepreneurs find the hustle so hard to walk away from that they end up working far beyond the average employee. According to Forbes, 29% of American business owners work more than 50 hours a week and a whopping 86% work on weekends.