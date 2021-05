Purpyle is a brand popular exclusively for polarized sunglasses with bamboo wooden handles. Michael’s motive behind coming up with this brand was to bring a revolution in the industry of polarized sunglasses; by offering stylish branded eyewear for incredible pricing. On being asked the next goal of Purpyle – Michael says that they aspire to establish themselves as a social media trendy brand that offers the complete collection of amazing styles in just under 50 dollars. Since the main center of the brand is customer satisfaction, the brand promises comfortable and trendy pair of shades without spending the hundreds of dollars. There is no shortcut to success. The road of achievement may be full of obstacles, but it is not impossible. Dreams do become your reality if you have a unnerving desire to never give up. Abiding by such a belief, we introduce you to Michael Tolmach – an American businessman with immigrant roots who has fluency in both the Russian and English languages respectively. He is a strong-willed individual and works beyond his potential to achieve what he wants. Residing in West Hollywood hills, Michael is successfully tackling and disrupting the sunglasses industry with the self-established brand, Purpyle.