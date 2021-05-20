HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

The Jackson County Health Department (JCHD) announced this afternoon that public health orders mandating mask-wearing in our county have expired. According to JCHD, the announcement follows the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) revision to its guidance for fully vaccinated individuals. The new guidance states that individuals who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 can fully resume activities, both indoor or outdoor, large or small, without wearing a mask or social distancing. Exceptions to this new guidance include health care settings, correctional facilities, homeless shelters and public transportation.