Eagle County, CO

‘Let’s go live:’ Eagle County’s COVID-19 collaboration team reflects on the yearlong battle

By Pam Boyd
Vail Daily
Vail Daily
 1 day ago
When they began their final COVID-19 Community Conversation Thursday, the seven members of a panel representing various Eagle County institutions were all wearing masks. Then, at the direction of Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr, who moderated the session, they all removed the masks in unison and tossed them in the air. It was a celebration marking the conclusion of Eagle County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and public health order.

Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Local news for Vail and Eagle County, Colorado

Eagle County, COAspen Times

Guest commentary: New Eagle County property assessments come with help of unprecedented collaboration

As the Eagle County Assessor, I and my staff are required by Colorado Statutes to reappraise property every two years in the odd-numbered years. 2021 is a re-assessment year. The property valuations which our office sent out May 3 reflect the property value as of June 30, 2020, calculated on the basis of the period from July 1, 2018 through June 30, 2020. It is important to note that the boom in real estate sales across all resort areas in Colorado was just beginning in June 2020. As a result, property owners can expect to see an increase in valuations, but not nearly as much as sales prices have increased since July 1, 2020.
Eagle County, COPosted by
Vail Daily

As Latino vaccinations lag in the region, activists push for systemic change

Maria works as a maid in Pitkin County. From Rifle, she commutes to Aspen, where she cleans a handful of houses a day. Two to three stories with a basement, pool tables and gyms. The trunk of her car serves as storage for spray bottles, rags and vacuums. Her grocery bags go in the backseat with her son. When the pandemic hit, she considered stopping work. Like many undocumented people, she can’t afford to get COVID. Rarely does she see a doctor. It’s too expensive. She’ll have to bring her son to translate. It’s all unfamiliar. So, she continues to work. As the world halted in fear of the coronavirus, Maria carried on. For the sake of survival and the hope of prosperity, she carries on.
Avon, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Avon seeks community feedback on issues, services

The town of Avon launched its 2021 community survey on Monday. The online survey will gauge public opinion on a number of topics including services, activities and the policy direction of the town. The survey includes, but is not limited to, questions related to the quality of current town services,...
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

Colorado eases mask mandate

Gov. Jared Polis has dropped the state mask mandate for fully vaccinated Coloradans following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control. On Friday, Polis said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors. Unvaccinated people are still encouraged to wear a mask indoors, but it’s not mandated.
Colorado StateHealthcare IT News

How Colorado's largest HIE is matching patients with their records

Patient identity matching is a thorny issue: Stakeholders and decision-makers must hammer out a way to link patients to their health information while still taking security, privacy and equity into account. In Colorado, the largest health information exchange, CORHIO, has teamed up with state agencies to provide identity management services...
Basalt, COPosted by
Vail Daily

High-altitude training and a Basalt military connection

Local public relations firm owner Sheryl Barto and retired Lt. Col. Dick Merritt have enjoyed a relationship that has included the two working together at a horse-therapy program for people with autism and veterans with PTSD since 2016. The Roaring Fork Valley can do that — bring people from different...
Colorado Stateloudounnow.com

LoCo Disc Golf First in Fundraising, Passing State of CO

The LoCo Disc Golf Club has now become the biggest fundraiser in the world through the annual Ice Bowl Tournament, raising nearly $25,000 for Loudoun Hunger Relief in 2021. The prior record holder was the Mile High Disc Golf Club, which encompasses the entire state of Colorado and had held onto first place since 2013.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Drop the sexism, Richard Carnes

This letter is in response to Richard Carnes’ recent column about his visit to the hospital. As a longtime member of the Vail Health Volunteer Corps and a recent surgical patient at this facility myself, I thank you for recognizing how fortunate we are to have this outstanding hospital in our small community.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: Bertuglia for Holy Cross Energy Board

Over the last several months I’ve had the pleasure of working with Kristen Bertuglia in her role as Environmental Sustainability Director with the town of Vail. As a lifelong resident of Vail who has seen 50 years of change in the valley, I can say with the utmost confidence that Kristen embodies everything our community needs in our leaders to continue evolving in a responsible, sustainable way.
Vail, COPosted by
Vail Daily

Letter: What a fabulous job on vaccinations

We all owe a huge thank you to everyone involved, which included the entire county health community. The effort should make us all proud to live here. In addition, I hope that dramatic drop in cases will make the holdouts look carefully at the data, here and elsewhere, and reconsider their view.
Colorado Statebondbuyer.com

Colorado deals for transportation as it looks for long-term funding plan

As Colorado lawmakers seek a long-term source of transportation funding, the Centennial State is issuing $500 million of certificates of participation for rural highway projects. This week's deal, scheduled to price Wednesday, is part of $2 billion authorized by the 2017 legislature under Senate Bill 17-267 for projects through fiscal...
Colorado StateDenver Post

McMillin: Want a home in Colorado’s mountains? Best prepare for wildfires and floods.

It’s time for those who live in Colorado to stop fooling themselves about the risks and impacts of wildfire. Clearing brush around a house if it is in or anywhere near the wildland-urban interface (WUI) isn’t enough. Cutting down more beetle-infested trees isn’t enough. Banning outdoor burning and campfires in dry conditions isn’t enough. Hoping one wet spring will stanch ongoing drought conditions isn’t enough.