‘Let’s go live:’ Eagle County’s COVID-19 collaboration team reflects on the yearlong battle
When they began their final COVID-19 Community Conversation Thursday, the seven members of a panel representing various Eagle County institutions were all wearing masks. Then, at the direction of Eagle County Commissioner Matt Scherr, who moderated the session, they all removed the masks in unison and tossed them in the air. It was a celebration marking the conclusion of Eagle County’s COVID-19 emergency declaration and public health order.www.vaildaily.com