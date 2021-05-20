newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Caterpillar Builds Awareness for the Critical Demand of Dealer Technicians Through Cat Trial 10

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 1 day ago

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Caterpillar created Cat Trial 10: Tech Test, a life-sized, fast paced obstacle course that tested speed combined with an examination of quality — two key factors in meeting the demands of customers. This initiative was implemented to raise awareness of the critical demand for service technicians and the endless opportunities of Cat dealer technicians.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Caterpillar Inc#Product Safety#Primary Dealers#Computer Technology#Tech Test#Fort Atkinson#Prweb#A Cat Dealer#The Cat App Challenge#Ac Business Media#Cat Dealer Technicians#Cat Dealers#Cat Services#Product Expertise#Computer Skills#Safety Knowledge#Cutting Edge Technology#Professionals#Construction Industries#Tested Speed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Cars
News Break
Cats
Related
Agricultureindianapublicmedia.org

Demand For Poultry Skyrockets Through Pandemic

If you’re discovering that your favorite chicken platter is unavailable at your favorite restaurant, blame the weather. Most broiler chickens, poultry that ends up being served at restaurants, are raised in Texas and other southern states. In March, a winter storm paralyzed much of Texas. Demand for chicken products didn’t...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Meyer Handelman Co. Increases Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Caterpillar comprises approximately 1.4% of Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $32,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Hobbiesmarketplace.org

After a lost summer, demand for camp is “through the roof”

Summertime is just around the corner, and many sleep-away camps are preparing to reopen after being forced to shut their doors last year because of the pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has released guidance specifically for day and overnight camps. “Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal spoke with Kevin...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

$12.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) will announce $12.34 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Caterpillar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $13.01 billion. Caterpillar reported sales of $10.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.
Technologyinformation-age.com

Less than 10% of companies offer a personalised employee experience

Research from HR software company Applaud has revealed that less than 10% of organisations offer hyper-personalised digital employee experiences. While personalised employee experience platforms were found to be lacking by Applaud, only 27% of HR services can be considered consumer-grade, which is negatively impacting employee engagement. With many employees looking...
EconomyLas Vegas Herald

High-Speed Engine Market to Grow at a Robust Pace through 2026 With Key Players Caterpillar, Cummins, Volvo Penta, and MAN SE.

The global High-Speed Engine Market is projected to reach USD 27.1 billion by 2026 from an estimated USD 21.1 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. Rising demand for reliable and uninterrupted power, growth in international marine freight transport, and growth in maritime tourism are the major drivers of the High-Speed Engine Markets. Increased demand for backup power solutions are expected to be the major factor driving the growth of high-speed engines market during forecast period.
SoftwareSupply & Demand Chain Executive

How Automated Contract Management is a Critical Link in the COVID-19 Vaccine Supply Chain

At the beginning of the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, supply chains faced an unprecedented disruption. To adjust to the rapidly evolving conditions and stay on track for deliveries, many links in the supply chain turned to automation for business continuity, as well as for managing contracts and fulfillment. Now, during the largest vaccination rollout in history, the freight industry is tasked with delivering roughly 4.22 million Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines each day in refrigerated vehicles throughout the United States.
Environmentwaste360.com

Tool Enables U.S. Companies to Set Ambitious Packaging Strategies to Reduce Plastic Waste

FALLS CHURCH, Va. – The Recycling Partnership and SYSTEMIQ today launched Plastic IQ, a cutting-edge digital tool to help U.S. companies develop effective plastic packaging waste reduction strategies. Created with support from Walmart, Plastic IQ is a forward-looking, data-based planning tool that is aligned with industry best practices. The tool allows companies to prioritize actions to address plastic packaging waste, meet their sustainability goals, and ultimately accelerate progress toward a circular economy.
Animalscbslocal.com

WEB EXTRA: Cat Jumps From Burning Building

Maybe cats really do have nine lives! Here’s the moment a cat jumped from a fifth-floor window of a burning building in Chicago on Thursday. The fire department tweeted, “Cat hit grass, bounced, and walked away!”
Industrybestnewsmonitoring.com

Trending Report on Pile driver Market 2021-2029 Business Outlook, Critical Insight and Growth Strategy | Liebherr, HAMMER & STEEL, CATERPILLAR, Komatsu

The latest Pile driver market report lends a competitive head start to businesses by offering accurate predictions for this vertical at both regional and global scale. It entails a top-to-bottom evaluation of the various industry segments, highlighting the current and future development possibilities, and all other factors affecting the revenue potential. Moreover, the research piece covers the leading companies, as well emerging contenders and newcomers to provide a holistic view of the competitive landscape. The Global Pile driver report is integrated with data on the supply and demand situation, the competitive scenario and the challenges for market growth, market opportunities and threats encountered by key players during the forecast period 2021-2029.
Marketsroboticsandautomationnews.com

Webinar: Reuters looks into healthcare supply chains

Webinar: How Automation Can Hold the Key to Increased Efficiency for Healthcare Fulfilment, on Tuesday 18th May (11am EDT) Healthcare supply chains have been placed under huge stress over the past 15 months given the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, with warehouse operations having been heavily affected due to demand fluctuations and workforce capabilities.
Retailsupplychainquarterly.com

How to become an elite “big box” supplier

Congratulations! Your products have been deemed a good fit for nationwide customers, and your business is worthy of partnerships with giant retail outlets like Publix, Walmart, Kroger, Amazon, Albertson’s, and Aldi. We know that all the distributors and retailers you sell wholesale to are important but landing a major “big...
Industryandnowuknow.com

ZAG Launches Supply Chain Risk Assessment Program

SAN JOSE, CA - With technology taking the wheel on industry growth, resources provided by partnering tech and service companies have become more integral than ever. ZAG Technical Services is one such company, and recently launched a new supply chain risk assessment and management program for its partners. The tool is aimed at providing agribusinesses with visibility into the cybersecurity risks that can affect their business.
positivelyosceola.com

Lighthouse Works develops innovative tool to help visually impaired employees perform work for the Defense Logistics Agency

Lighthouse Works, an organization that provides competitive job opportunities for blind and visually impaired adults, developed a proprietary and innovative tool that increases production volume and decreases the defect rate of a critical item used by the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and active-duty American soldiers while creating inclusive job opportunities for its employees.
Industryfreightwaves.com

9 logistics companies named to Inc.’s Best Workplaces

Nine logistics companies were recognized on Inc. magazine’s sixth annual list of Best Workplaces. The list is the result of a wide-ranging measurement of American companies that have created exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether their teams are operating in person or remotely. Collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc.singled...