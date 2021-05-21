newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

‘Our mother lost her life but nothing has changed’: Prince Harry condemns media after BBC inquiry

By Graeme Massie
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lcq4K_0a6E7mBO00

Prince Harry has condemned the media after a damning inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Martin Bashir to secure a 1995 interview with Prince Diana.

The Duke of Sussex said a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” her ultimately cost the life of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash as she was followed by paparazzi.

His brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, also has condemned the BBC for its failings over a Mr Bashir’s Panorama interview, which he he said had fuelled the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother suffered in the final years of her life.

Follow live: Prince William claims BBC fueled Diana’s ‘fears’ as Harry says exploitation took her life

The royals’ comments came after Lord Dyson’s investigation concluded that Mr Bashir committed a “serious breach” of BBC rules by using fake bank statements to help gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

In his statement, Prince Harry said: “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service.

“She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth.

“Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today.

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.

“By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media's intrusions.

He has said he feared his wife and children would have to deal with the spotlight the same way his late mother, Princess Diana suffered.

The Independent

The Independent

130K+
Followers
75K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Prince William
Person
Prince Harry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Nothing Has Changed#British Royal Family#Uk#Paparazzi#Duke Of Sussex#Panorama#Duke Of Cambridge#Bbc Rules#Lord Dyson#Mr Bashir#Royal Duties#Exploitation#Widespread Today#Fake Bank Statements#Unethical Practices#Paris
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
BBC
Country
U.K.
Related
CelebritiesABC7 Los Angeles

William, Harry condemn BBC over 'deceitful' Diana 'Panorama' interview

LONDON -- Prince William and his brother Prince Harry on Thursday issued strongly worded statements criticizing the BBC and British media for unethical practices after an investigation concluded that one of the broadcaster's journalists used "deceitful behavior" to secure Princess Diana's most explosive TV interview in 1995. The circumstances surrounding...
Posted by
Tim Denning

The Royal Family Should Get Real Jobs the Way Prince Harry Did

Glorifying the life of someone born into riches makes no sense to me. I live in Australia which is part of the British Monarchy. This means as citizens we ultimately answer to the queen and the rest of the royal family. It might not seem like a big deal. But it is. The queen can override decisions we make.
U.K.Ashe County's Newspaper

Prince Harry and Meghan dissolve Sussex Royal Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are dissolving their Sussex Royal Foundation after renaming it MWX Trading last year. Documents filed with Companies House show that Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan appointed a voluntary liquidator to start the process of shutting down the company. The Sussex Royal title was used...
PoliticsGrosse Pointe News

Our View: Prince Harry, 1st Amendment

On July 4,1776, the American colonies issued their Declaration of Independence from Britain and declared war on King George III. American victory, of course, formed the United States of America under a constitutional government with a First Amendment that created a free and independent press. It was ironic, then, when...
Celebritiesfame10.com

Prince Harry Speaks Out Following Inquiry Into Princess Diana’s BBC Interview

Prince Harry is speaking out after an official inquiry confirmed that BBC’s Martin Bashir used deceitful tactics to secure his interview with Princess Diana in 1995. The inquiry confirmed that Bashir breached BBC’s editorial guidelines by creating false bank statements to coerce and manipulate Diana into confirming an interview. “Our...
Entertainmentkentlive.news

Why Prince Harry has deliberately given up the Queen's English

Prince Harry has deliberately given up speaking the Queen's English - using clipped received pronunciation - according to a language expert who listened to his latest interview. The Duke of Sussex appears to be picking up a transatlantic accent, using more American tones, speech expert Emma Serlin told FEMAIL. She...
EntertainmentVanity Fair

The BBC Apologizes for Martin Bashir’s Tactics in His Princess Diana Interview

The BBC has issued an apology for its “clear failings” in how it handled Princess Diana’s history-making interview in 1995, six months after the interview’s 25th anniversary sparked new scrutiny of how then-BBC reporter Martin Bashir snagged the interview. In response to a report by Lord John Dyson released Thursday, the broadcaster’s director-general Tim Davie said, “It is clear that the process for securing the interview fell far short of what audiences have a right to expect. We are very sorry for this.”
CelebritiesPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Deceitful Princess Di Interview ‘Should Never be Aired Again’: Prince William

Prince William and Prince Harry both responded Thursday to a damning investigation into the “deceitful” ways BBC reporter Martin Bashir scored his career-making interview with Princess Diana. “The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life,” Prince Harry said in a statement. “What deeply concerns me is that practices like these—and even worse—are still widespread today. Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.”