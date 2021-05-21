‘Our mother lost her life but nothing has changed’: Prince Harry condemns media after BBC inquiry

Prince Harry has condemned the media after a damning inquiry found the BBC covered up “deceitful behaviour” by Martin Bashir to secure a 1995 interview with Prince Diana.

The Duke of Sussex said a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices” her ultimately cost the life of his mother, who died in a Paris car crash as she was followed by paparazzi.

His brother Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, also has condemned the BBC for its failings over a Mr Bashir’s Panorama interview, which he he said had fuelled the “fear, paranoia and isolation” his mother suffered in the final years of her life.

The royals’ comments came after Lord Dyson’s investigation concluded that Mr Bashir committed a “serious breach” of BBC rules by using fake bank statements to help gain the trust of Princess Diana’s brother Earl Spencer.

In his statement, Prince Harry said: “Our mother was an incredible woman who dedicated her life to service.

“She was resilient, brave, and unquestionably honest. The ripple effect of a culture of exploitation and unethical practices ultimately took her life.

“To those who have taken some form of accountability, thank you for owning it. That is the first step towards justice and truth.

“Yet what deeply concerns me is that practices like these— and even worse—are still widespread today.

“Then, and now, it’s bigger than one outlet, one network, or one publication. Our mother lost her life because of this, and nothing has changed.

“By protecting her legacy, we protect everyone, and uphold the dignity with which she lived her life. Let’s remember who she was and what she stood for.”

Harry and his wife Meghan stepped back from royal duties began last year over what they described as the British media's intrusions.

He has said he feared his wife and children would have to deal with the spotlight the same way his late mother, Princess Diana suffered.