Totara announces release of Totara 14, complete with extensive performance management advancements

CTO of Chegg Learning Services with multiple years of experience in SaaS and cloud engineering leadership roles (platform and application). We all know the story of the last 12 months and the momentous changes that have occurred. Business continuity plans suddenly ushered in a new reality: Everyone would be a remote worker who would need to learn new tools while dealing with a diverse set of challenges — uncertainty around the virus, school closures, having to modernize work-from-home environments, infrastructure hiccups, etc.