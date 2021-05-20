The Knives Are Out and They Are SNATCHED!

Hey, remember when Rian Johnson opened a bakery last month? Well, yeah, you probably don’t, given that he didn’t actually start hand-crafting physical sourdough loves and beautiful bear claws, but one could describe his near-$400 million deal with Netflix to make two exclusive sequels to his smash-hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out as that, given that the dude is making some serious bread. Like, his take-home pay is in the nine-figures. Good god. But don’t think for a second that the dude is resting on his laurels: Knives Out 2, which is what we’re calling it until we hear whatever the clever new title will be (there is literally no way in hell it will actually be called Knives Out 2, in the same way that Agatha Christie never made a Murder on the Orient Express 2, which we’re also presuming would have been subtitled “steam-powered boogaloo”), will start rolling in Greece later this summer, and the first casting news has begun to emerge.