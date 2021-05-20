newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

The Knives Are Out and They Are SNATCHED!

By Joan Summers
Jezebel
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI need everyone to take a second with me to count these knives I’m holding. I don’t know where they all came from but they’re here now and I need help figuring out what I’m going to do with them. Maybe I can donate them to that movie everyone is talking about: Knives Out 2?

jezebel.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Victoria Beckham
Person
Lisa Rinna
Person
Kathryn Hahn
Person
Scott Disick
Person
Edward Norton
Person
Randall Emmett
Person
Ben Platt
Person
Mel B
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Daniel Craig
Person
Kate Hudson
Person
Addison Rae
Person
Leslie Odom Jr.
Person
Janelle Monáe
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Knives Out#Chrises#Avengers#Tiktokers#Warrant Plenty#Shitty Garbage Men#King#Memes#The Hollywood Reporter#Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Meme
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
Celebritiesnews-graphic.com

Seth Rogen peed in a bottle before 'odd' encounter with Tom Cruise

Seth Rogen thinks Tom Cruise may have CCTV footage of him peeing in a Snapple bottle. The 39-year-old actor and his producer pal Judd Apatow met the Hollywood icon in the mid-2000s, shortly after Tom and Katie Holmes had welcomed their daughter Suri, and he has recalled details of their "odd" encounter, which included the 'Mission: Impossible' star making a "tempting" Scientology pitch and Seth taking desperate measures to relieve himself before going inside.
TV & VideosEscapist Magazine

Knives Out 2 Adds Dave Bautista to Its Cast for Netflix

Dave Bautista is going to face off against Daniel Craig once again, except this time there will be less metal nails and more southern accents. Deadline is reporting that Dave Bautista is joining the cast of Knives Out 2, the sequel to Rian Johnson’s shockingly original 2019 breakout hit, which introduced the world to Craig’s southern detective Benoit Blanc. It isn’t known who Bautista will play or really much of anything about the sequel. Bautista is the first cast member, outside of Craig, to join the film, but the movie will likely play host to another stellar ensemble cast eventually.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Knives Out 2 Adds WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn to Cast

Kathryn Hahn is the latest addition to the Knives Out 2 cast. The highly-anticipated followup to Rian Johnson's acclaimed murder-mystery is starting to come into fruition, following Netflix's massive deal to secure the Knives Out sequels rights. With Daniel Craig reprising his role as Benoit Blanc, production on Knives Out 2 is set to begin this summer in Greece, and plot details are unknown besides the fact Blanc will be investigating another colorful collection of suspects.
MoviesFrankfort Times

Edward Norton joins Knives Out sequel

Edward Norton has joined the 'Knives Out' sequel. The 51-year-old 'Fight Club' star is the latest cast member to be attached to the follow-up to Rian Johnson's 2019 whodunnit, which will once again see Daniel Craig reprise his role as detective Benoit Blanc, Deadline reports.
MoviesNewsTimes

Janelle Monae Joins 'Knives Out' Sequel

Monae joins Daniel Craig in the film, who reprises his role from the original whodunit movie as detective Benoit Blanc. Edward Norton and Dave Bautista are also set to appear in the new installment, written and directed Johnson. Johnson and Ram Bergman will also produce the film under their T-Street banner.
Celebritieswegotthiscovered.com

Seth Rogen Reveals That Tom Cruise Gave Him A Scientology Pitch

Tom Cruise doesn’t do comedy very often, but when he does the results are usually stellar. It’s been a long time since he appeared in anything designed specifically with the intention of making people laugh, though, but after burying himself under prosthetics for a scene-stealing and hilarious performance in Ben Stiller’s Tropic Thunder, he wound up landing a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in 2009, but there hasn’t really been anything since then.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Dave Bautista and Edward Norton will slice up ‘Knives Out 2’

Hey, remember when Rian Johnson opened a bakery last month? Well, yeah, you probably don’t, given that he didn’t actually start hand-crafting physical sourdough loves and beautiful bear claws, but one could describe his near-$400 million deal with Netflix to make two exclusive sequels to his smash-hit 2019 murder mystery Knives Out as that, given that the dude is making some serious bread. Like, his take-home pay is in the nine-figures. Good god. But don’t think for a second that the dude is resting on his laurels: Knives Out 2, which is what we’re calling it until we hear whatever the clever new title will be (there is literally no way in hell it will actually be called Knives Out 2, in the same way that Agatha Christie never made a Murder on the Orient Express 2, which we’re also presuming would have been subtitled “steam-powered boogaloo”), will start rolling in Greece later this summer, and the first casting news has begun to emerge.
Combat SportsPosted by
Fightful

Batista Joins The Cast Of 'Knives Out 2'

Batista is set to join another Daniel Craig film. As Dave Bautista continues his journey into Hollywood, he's now slated to join the Knives Out franchise. As first reported by Deadline, Batista will be joining Daniel Craig in the second installment of the film on Netflix. Deadline reported in March that Netflix was closing a deal north of $400 million for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers.
MoviesWWE

Batista set to join Daniel Craig in “Knives Out” sequel

The Animal is on tap for another blockbuster. Batista will join the cast of the upcoming Netflix sequel to “Knives Out,” as first reported by Deadline. Details are not yet known on Batista’s role, though the six-time World Champion will join Daniel Craig, who starred in the critically acclaimed 2019 film.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Knives Out 2: An Updated Cast List, Including Daniel Craig

After delivering the polarizing Star Wars: The Last Jedi to the public, filmmaker Rian Johnson turned his attention to a mystery tale that he’d first thought up over a decade: Knives Out. The whodunit flick, which saw Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc investigating a prosperous, yet dysfunctional family about the death of its patriarch, hit theaters in November 2019 and was a critical and commercial hit. So unsurprisingly, Knives Out 2 was officially greenlit just a few months later, and now we’re learning who will make up the cast of the sequel that Johnson returned to write and direct.
Moviesdigitalspy.com

Marvel's Dave Bautista is "really nervous" about Knives Out 2

Army of the Dead star Dave Bautista has opened up about his nerves at being cast in the sequel to Rian Johnson's Knives Out. Bautista, who will appear in the Netflix movie alongside The Incredible Hulk's Edward Norton and Homecoming's Janelle Monáe. In an interview with Slash Film, he described...
Movieslaineygossip.com

Kathryn Hahn also has her Knives Out

On the heels of Janelle Monae joining the cast of Knives Out 2, Kathryn Hahn has also joined the sequel cast. Hahn is officially ascending to her final form, going from “everyone’s secret fave” to “widely acknowledged superstar”. The entire MCU is worth it just to get Kathryn Hahn the recognition she deserves, because while she has been doing stellar work for decades—her performance in Step Brothers alone puts her in the comedy hall of fame—WandaVision put her over the top, as if being in something as broad as Marvel gave everyone permission to start talking about her at once. (If you haven’t already, now is a great time to revisit two underappreciated TV series starring Hahn: Mrs. Fletcher, on HBO, and I Love Dick, on Amazon Prime.) Now, it feels natural and right that she should be part of the already outrageous cast of Knives Out 2. Can a cast truly be considered “star studded” without Kathryn Hahn?
CelebritiesPosted by
Variety

Kathryn Hahn Joins Starry Ensemble of Netflix’s ‘Knives Out 2’

Kathryn Hahn will move from putting a hex on the Scarlet Witch to trying to outmaneuver Benoit Blanc. She joins the ever expanding ensemble cast of “Knives Out 2,” where she will rub shoulders and drop clues alongside Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Edward Norton and, of course, Daniel Craig reprising his role as Blanc, an expert detective.
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Dave Bautista Will Star in Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ Sequel

Netflix is on board for not one but two upcoming sequels to Knives Out, with Rian Johnson returning to write and direct. Daniel Craig is set to reprise the role of Benoit Blanc, and Deadline reports this afternoon that Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy, Army of the Dead) has signed on to star alongside Craig in that first sequel to the murder-mystery hit.
Moviesheyuguys.com

Kathryn Hahn becomes latest to join expanding cast of ‘Knives Out’ sequel

Anyone bored of being drip-feed casting announcements for Rian Johnson’s ‘Knives Out’ yet? Doesn’t matter as the latest name to join the cast has been revealed as ‘WandaVision’ antagonist Kathryn Hahn. Hahn will join the recently cast Dave Bautista, Edward Norton and Janelle Monae on the cast. Expect more A-list...
MoviesElite Daily

'Knives Out 2': Release Date, Cast, Trailer, Plot, & More

When Knives Out landed in theaters in November 2019, it was regarded as a quirky oddity. In the land of blockbuster superhero sequels and Oscar-bait films vying for awards, this film was neither. It was an old-fashioned murder mystery with an eccentric detective and a room full of suspects. But audiences loved it, and by the close of 2019, the movie had become the surprise hit of the year. So how long will fans have to wait for Knives Out 2 to premiere?