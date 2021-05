Telecommuting certainly has its professional drawbacks. A virtual coffee with the boss could be a great way to show initiative, gain a mentor and even negotiate a raise. It goes without saying, remote work certainly has its benefits. (So long, public transit commute! Sayonara, office thermostat battles!) While the "working in what I slept in" lifestyle comes with no shortage of perks, the work model has its fair share of drawbacks. Telecommuting can make it difficult to build relationships with coworkers and gain invaluable facetime with superiors. In fact, many professionals believe that WFH has reduced internal and external networking opportunities and harmed their career progress, according to a 2020 Blind survey.