Fifty Hills Real Estate Partners With Side, Setting the Precedent for Today's and Tomorrow's Real Estate Clients

If you are a Wilton resident reading this, chances are you have at least one new neighbor on your block (or maybe you are the new neighbor, and if so, welcome!). Wilton’s residential real estate market has been running at full throttle for over a year now, ever since the COVID-19 pandemic began sending a huge wave of singles, couples and families out of urban areas in a search for more room, a home office or remote learning space, and outdoor areas.