Mentorship Program Pairs Influencers with C-Suite Execs

By Rasheeda Childress
associationsnow.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the goal of connecting influencers with Fortune 500 company executives, the American Influencer Council created a new mentorship experience for members called the Career Creator Club. While a career as a social media influencer is relatively new compared to many other industries, it still shares many of the fundamentals...

