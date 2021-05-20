Canyon State Electric Promotes Sustainability With New Solar Powered Generators
PHOENIX (PRWEB) May 20, 2021. Canyon State Electric (CSE), the leading electrical contractor in the Valley, is now offering a sustainable and eco-friendly energy option through its new Solar Rental service. These trailer-mounted solar-powered generators can provide a cost-effective and environmentally friendly alternative to meet the needs of construction sites, vendor trailers, vaccine sites, events and more.