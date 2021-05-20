newsbreak-logo
Moulton, AL

Sheriff: Moulton man doused woman in gasoline, threatened to burn her alive

By Eric Fleischauer Metro Editor
Posted by 
The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 1 day ago

A Moulton man doused a woman in gasoline and threatened to burn her house down, according to charges filed in court Wednesday by the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office.

Dennis Tyler Blasingame, 27, of County Road 121, is charged with making a terrorist threat, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison, and third-degree domestic violence-menacing, a misdemeanor.

According to the criminal complaint signed by Lt. William Smith of the Sheriff's Office, Blasingame on Tuesday threatened to burn the victim alive.

"Blasingame poured gas on (the victim) and in the floor of the bathroom, and told her that he would burn her house down with her in it," according to the complaint.

Deputies smelled gas when they arrived and and recovered a shirt soaked in gas, Smith wrote.

The misdemeanor menacing charge involved the same woman and arose a day later, on Wednesday, according to a separate complaint filed by Smith.

According to the affidavit filed by the lieutenant, Blasingame placed the victim "in fear for her life by chasing her with a black Chevy Tahoe and pointing a gun at her on several occasions throughout the day."

Blasingame was being held in the Lawrence County Jail today with no bond set.

