Dyson V15 detect review: Everything is better with lasers – including vacuuming

By Emma Henderson
The Independent
 17 hours ago

After I moved in with my partner, we had two lots of everything. But living in a flat in London means there’s no room for hoarding items. We had a Henry and a Vax . The Henry was soon taken back to my parents’ house, and the Vax remained.

It was a cumbersome and upright cabled model – everything I hate about vacuum cleaners. Either they fall over, the cord isn’t long enough to reach between sockets, or it gets annoyingly tangled up. And it’s just so heavy. In short, they’re a huge faff. Then, after getting a cat that used the sofa as his bed, the need to regularly vacuum vastly increased.

Buying a Dyson V7 changed everything – vacuuming became way less of a chore because it was easy to whip out quickly instead of worrying about cords, power and tripping over it all. I was won over.

Dyson’s latest launch comes with some added bonuses: the main one being a little green laser that’s beamed out from the cleaning head onto the floor to detect all the tiny dust particles.

After being a fan of the old cordless stick models from the brand, I put its latest model to the test to see if it’s really worth the hefty £599 price tag.

You can trust our independent reviews. We may earn commission from some of the retailers, but we never allow this to influence selections, which are formed from real-world testing and expert advice. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Dyson V15 detect absolute

£599, Dyson.co.uk

Weight: 3.1kg

Dimensions: 125cm x 26cm x 25cm

Capacity: 76ml

Charge time: 4.5 hours

Run time: 60 minutes

Tools and accessories: 10

Variable power: Auto, eco and boost

Attachments included: Laser slim fluffy head, anti-tangle head, hair screw brush, crevice tool, stubborn first brush, mini soft dusting brush, combination tool, wand clip, docking station and charger

Using a laser to show up where you need to actually vacuum has quite literally revolutionalised the way I do this daily chore. Living with a cat means I vacuum often (likely every other day), but it’s clearly not often enough, as I found out when I first used the laser, which is on the little fluffy head attachment. I really couldn’t believe how much dust was on the floor.

Featuring a class one laser – which is safe for humans and pets as long as you don’t look directly at it – this model is made for hard floors, as carpets absorb the light more, although we found it useful on soft surfaces too. In my flat, it worked best on the hard bathroom floor and I was astounded at how dusty it was. I really found myself cleaning more, and more accurately. Although it must be said that the laser didn’t work as well on the terracotta kitchen floor.

Aside from the addition of the laser, there’s also been some updates to the LCD display on the back of the handle. At first glance, it looks the same as that on the Dyson V11, but this is actually where things get really (and I mean really ) techy. The vacuum counts the dust particles it’s sucking up and can collect particles as small as 10 microns.

Read more: 8 best robot vacuum cleaners that do the hard work for you

It even shows you a chart outlining the size of the dust particles. Admittedly, the relevance of this has largely passed me by. More usefully, though, it shows the run time you have left, which means you’ll never be caught short while in the middle of a big clean.

You can also select which mode to vacuum in via the display, choosing from auto, eco and boost. The first reacts according to how much dust there is to pick up, ramping up when there’s more. Use the second when you want to extend the battery life and the final one for quick jobs or particularly dirty patches.

I found the run time on auto to be very impressive, and have cleaned my spacious two-bed flat numerous times without needing to charge it – a huge upgrade from my Dyson V7, which only lasts seven minutes on max .

This is also the first time that Dyson has produced a machine with anti-hair-wrap tech on the bar brush of the main head. Often having a lot of hair on my carpets, I’ve found it didn’t tangle around the brush too much.

Design

Everything about this machine is ergonomic and nice to look at. The box and the packaging too – each attachment was neatly packed in like a puzzle. This was true of the colours too, from the contrasting bronzy gold, purple, grey to the red that is instantly recognisable as a Dyson hue.

Of course, when it comes to getting going, everything slots together easily: all I needed to do was charge it. It comes with a QR code to scan, where you’ll find videos on how to set up your machine and other tips, as well as the user manual.

What I like most about this vacuum cleaner is how small the laser slim fluffy head is – at 25cm wide, it’s nifty and super easy to get into corners, glide alongside skirting boards and get into some smaller nooks without having to change attachments. The laser can also be turned off with the little slider switch on the head, so it doesn’t need to be in use at all times. Although frankly, I’m not sure why you’d not, as it’s such great fun. It’s also very quiet to use too.

Read more: 15 best bagless vacuum cleaners

The main head – high torque cleaning with anti-tangle – is larger, although not by a huge amount, and adjusts the suction depending on the floor type. According to Dyson, it has 24 per cent more suction than the V11 range, which of course is good when it comes to cleaning, but if you’ve got thin rugs, as I do, even the auto setting is too strong for them. I had to shake the rugs and vacuum the carpet underneath instead.

Usability

This vacuum is easy to transport from room to room or upstairs, and is simple to manoeuvre around when you are using it. Coming in at just 3.1kg, the whole machine is nice and light to use. The LED display couldn’t be easier, with just one button to press.

After you have been for a spin and need to empty it, the dustbin opens by moving a little slide on the side of the machine. It is a little springy, so do make sure it’s directly over your bin to avoid dust missing it.

Although we’ve not tested it in a large house, we were pleased with dustbin capacity, which, at 76ml, is the same as the V11 range (except for the V11 outsize, which has 1.9l) but we were able to amply vacuum our two-bed flat and shared corridor, without having to empty it. In actual fact, it’s likely we could do this twice without having to empty it.

The verdict: Dyson V15 detect

Dyson’s latest model is an impressive step up in the cleaning world, with an introduction of a small but useful laser. It’s teamed with a digital display that lets you choose between auto, eco and max power modes and also keeps you aware of the remaining time you have, which is undeniably useful.

For anyone with pets, lots of comings and goings or just lots of stuff, this is sure to be the niftiest, quickest and most user-friendly way to clean your home. It’s a dream to use, and will make cleaning fun for even those who never pick up a vacuum. For those that already love Dyson, you’ll no doubt be a fan of this, too.

£599.00, Dyson.co.uk

Dyson V7 vs Dyson V11: We put two of the brand’s most popular models head to head

