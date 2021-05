After three seasons on the job, patience is starting to grow thin for Nebraska coach Scott Frost. Once thought to be one of the best hires in the sport in recent years, Frost is now tumbling down in public perception and has now dropped on a list of coaches in the sport. CBS Sports is ranking college football coaches in the Power Five conferences and released 26-65 on Tuesday. Frost took a 13-spot drop from No. 34 in 2020 to No. 47 in 2021.